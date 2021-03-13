Fire breaks out at Everton Women's stadium
- Published
A fire at Everton Women's stadium left a stand badly damaged, the fire service has said.
Crews were called to the Walton Hall Park ground, which has a capacity of 2,200, in Liverpool at about 18:30 GMT on Friday.
They found scaffolding and plastic netting alight and extinguished the blaze in about 30 minutes.
The club said it was assessing the damage but hoped Wednesday's game with Chelsea Women would still go ahead.
