Michael Rainsford murder: Brothers jailed for revenge shooting
- Published
Two "despicable" brothers have been jailed for murdering a man who was killed in a revenge shooting that "had nothing to do" with him.
Michael Rainsford was shot through his kitchen window in Litherland, Merseyside, in April last year.
James Foy, 19, and Michael Foy, 22, killed the 20-year-old an hour after their mother's home was targeted.
They were found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court and jailed for a minimum of 28 and 30 years respectively.
Mr Rainsford was shot twice on Harrington Road at about 23:10 GMT on 11 April and was pronounced dead a short time later in hospital.
Merseyside Police said the brothers, of Rossini Street in Seaforth, targeted him as revenge and wrongly believed he had been involved in an incident earlier that night, during which a brick was thrown through the window of their mother's house.
Senior Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) prosecutor Maria Corr said Mr Rainsford was shot "as retribution for an event he had nothing to do with".
The Foy brothers are associated with the Linacre Young Guns, a gang which rivals the Kirkstone Riot Squad, the CPS said.
The CPS said there had been "conflicts" between the two rival gangs in Bootle, Seaforth and Litherland.
The brothers' mother Joyce Smith, uncle Craig Johnson and neighbour Andrea Saunderson were also sentenced after they "became involved in the aftermath".
Saunderson stored clothes, Smith damaged her phone and SIM card and Johnson stored a bike used by the brothers, police said.
Det Ch Insp Clifton John Williams said all five "denied their involvement, however, were all found guilty following a trial, and will all now thankfully spend a significant amount of time behind bars for their despicable actions".
Sentences in full:
- Michael Foy was found guilty of murder and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 30 years
- James Foy was found guilty of murder and possession of a firearm and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 28 years. He was given five years in jail to run concurrently for the firearms offence which was not linked to the murder
- Joyce Smith, 46, of Rossini Street in Seaforth, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and was jailed for two and a half years
- Craig Johnson, 39, of Willard Drive in Bootle, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and was sentenced to three years in prison
- Andrea Saunderson, 48, of Rossini Street, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, and given a rehabilitation order
