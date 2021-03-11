Murder arrest over Birkenhead retired CPS lawyer's death
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a retired Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) lawyer.
Martin Decker, 69, was found dead at his home in Vyner Croft, Birkenhead, Wirral, where he lived alone, on Sunday evening.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Decker, who was a senior lawyer for CPS Mersey Cheshire, had suffered a severe blunt force head injury.
A 23-year-old man, of no fixed address, is being questioned by detectives.
'The extra mile'
In a statement, Mr Decker's family said his life was spent "working hard on behalf of other people and for their benefit".
"He managed a team of lawyers at the CPS, all of whom loved and admired him, they would go the extra mile for him to meet his high standards," the family said.
One of Mr Decker's key roles was his involvement with the Unity team in Merseyside, which brought rape and sexual offences lawyers and police together so they could work alongside each other.