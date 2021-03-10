Birkenhead murder probe: Former CPS lawyer found dead was 'true gentleman'
A former Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) lawyer who died from a head injury was a "true gentle gentleman".
Martin Decker, 69, was found dead in Vyner Croft, Birkenhead, on Sunday.
A post-mortem examination found he suffered a severe blunt force head injury. A murder investigation has been launched and no arrests have been made.
The CPS and Tranmere Rovers FC, where Mr Decker had been chairman of the supporters' association, said they were "saddened" by his death.
Tranmere Rovers FC chairman Mark Palios has lead a flood of tributes to the lifelong fan describing him as a "true gentle gentleman".
Mr Palios, who said he went to school with Mr Decker, tweeted: "Desperately sad to hear of the tragic passing of Martin.
"A great Rovers fan... a true gentle gentleman."
Andy Doyle, who had succeeded Mr Decker as chairman of the club's supporters' association, said: "He was such a pleasant guy and wouldn't wish harm on anybody."
His death has been a "real big shock", he added.
Siobhan Blake, chief prosecutor for the CPS, said: "We have been greatly saddened by the news of the death of our former colleague.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult and tragic time."
Det Ch Insp Rachel Wilson said detectives were trying to establish the movements of Mr Decker - who lived alone - on Saturday and Sunday.
"Vyner Croft is only a small cul-de-sac and I am keen to establish if there was anyone seen in that road acting suspiciously prior to the discovery of Mr Decker's body."