Huyton crash: Woman dies after being hit by off-road bike
- Published
A woman has died after being hit by an off-road bike in Merseyside.
The 26-year-old was taken to hospital following the crash on Court Hey Road, Huyton on 1 March at 12:45 GMT.
Merseyside Police have confirmed the woman died on Friday after suffering serious injuries and her next of kin have been informed.
The rider of the bike - a 29-year-old man - remains in hospital with his condition described as serious but stable.
CCTV and witness inquiries are ongoing, police said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.