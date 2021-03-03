Covid: St Helens to get vaccines for vulnerable after MP's intervention
A town will receive Covid-19 vaccines for a group of vulnerable locals after an MP highlighted a shortage there.
Marie Rimmer told Parliament on Tuesday that a supply "misunderstanding" meant St Helens may not be able to vaccinate 3,200 at-risk people aged 16 to 65.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock agreed to look into the issue after the Labour MP for St Helens South and Whiston asked him to "urgently intervene".
The town will now get additional jabs from Chester's mass vaccination centre.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said St Helens' vaccination hub at the Totally Wicked Stadium serves four primary care networks, but the national supply scheme had been counting them as one single entity, which meant it was only receiving a quarter of the vaccines needed.
A dedicated clinic for the at-risk groups had previously been relying on excess jabs from the mass vaccination centre at the venue to cover the shortfall.
Over 3000 clinically vulnerable people in St Helens will have their vaccinations cancelled unless the supplies are provided by Thursday lunchtime. I asked the Health Secretary to get this sorted ASAP. pic.twitter.com/WzjIGCdRtE— Marie Rimmer MP (@MarieRimmer) March 2, 2021
However, Ms Rimmer told the House of Commons that supply was "no longer available", which meant many in priority group six - aged 16-65 in at-risk groups - may have had their jabs delayed if supplies were not received by Thursday.
Mr Hancock said he would have the Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi contact the MP to assist in the situation.
He added that as he had "some family in St Helens, I am pretty keen to make sure this gets sorted ASAP".
In a social media post about the new arrangement, NHS St Helens Clinical Commissioning Group said it had "managed to secure additional vaccines from another mass vaccination site", which meant vaccinations of those in group six could go ahead as planned.
It added that it also aimed to "vaccinate carers once we have supply".
A spokeswoman said the additional vaccines would come from Chester's surplus jabs and the centre in the city "absolutely won't be short".