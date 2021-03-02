Liverpool murder arrest over woman's 'unexplained' death
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the "unexplained" death of a woman, police have said.
Merseyside Police were called to an address on Walton Road, Liverpool, at about 09:05 GMT on Sunday over concerns for the safety of a 37-year-old woman.
The force said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin had been informed.
A spokeswoman said it was believed the arrested 34-year-old Liverpool man and the woman "were known to each other".
Appealing for information, she added that inquiries were being "carried out to establish the cause of death".
