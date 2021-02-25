BBC News

Widnes baby death: Parents charged with murder

image captionThe baby boy was found unresponsive at an address in Widnes

The parents of a six-month-old baby have been charged with his murder.

Cheshire Police said the infant died in hospital after being found unresponsive at an address in Widnes, Cheshire, at about 13:05 GMT on 18 February.

Gabriela Ion, 35, and Mihai-Catalin Gulie, 28, both of Mersey Road, Widnes, appeared before Warrington magistrates earlier charged with murder.

The pair were remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Liverpool Crown Court on 1 March.

