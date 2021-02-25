Liverpool City Region rolls out £30m full-fibre broadband scheme
An ultrafast full-fibre broadband scheme will put Liverpool City Region's businesses as "leaders of a digital revolution", its metro mayor has said.
The £30 million project will provide gigabit-capable speeds to business across all six boroughs by 2023.
Work has begun on the 212km (131-mile) fibre-optic network which will create 500 jobs, said Steve Rotheram.
He added the city region will economically "reap the benefits for years to come".
The metro mayor said: "When I was elected, I made it a priority to make our region the most digitally connected anywhere in the country. Today, we take a major step towards that, with the launch of this exciting partnership.
"Our region was at the heart of the first industrial revolution, and I believe that this project can help us be at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution, creating thousands of jobs and ultimately generating £1 billion for the local economy.
"It will make us leaders in the industries of tomorrow," he added.
What are the types of broadband?
There are three main types of broadband connection that link the local telephone exchange to your home or office:
- ADSL (asymmetric digital subscriber line) uses copper cables to a street-level cabinet or junction box and on to the house
- FTTC (fibre to the cabinet) uses a faster fibre-optic cable to the cabinet, but then copper cable from there to the house
- FTTP (fibre to the premises or full-fibre) uses a fibre-optic cable to connect to households without using any copper cable
The metro mayor said further job opportunities will be created in digital sectors as the network progresses.
The project will be half-owned by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA) and by North West-based ITS Technology Group.
A spokesman for the ITS Technology Group said they were "delighted" and added the network will have a "transformational effect for everyone in the city region".
