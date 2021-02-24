Liverpool mayoral selection process 'fiasco' is criticised
By Claire Hamilton
Political reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
- Published
The "chaotic" process of choosing a new candidate to stand as Liverpool mayor has been described as a "fiasco" by Labour MPs, including ex-shadow chancellor John McDonnell.
On Tuesday the party scrapped its list of contenders to stand in the May poll with no explanation.
Three women councillors shortlisted for the role were told they were barred from the contest.
MPs in the city have called for more details from the party.
One candidate, Anna Rothery, the city's Lord Mayor, was considering taking legal action amid the stalled process to choose Joe Anderson's successor.
Mr Anderson, who took office in 2012 after serving as council leader, was suspended from the Labour Party following his arrest in December on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.
Walton MP Dan Carden and Ian Byrne, who represents West Derby, joined Liverpool-born Mr McDonnell to demand answers.
Many Labour party members have also expressed their anger at what they claim is the national Labour party interfering in a local selection issue.
Former leader Jeremy Corbyn had publicly endorsed Ms Rothery, who made history in 2019 when she became Liverpool's first black Lord Mayor.
Labour has yet to comment further on its decision to re-run the selection process.
The new timetable means nominations close on Thursday with ballot papers sent out to Labour members in Liverpool next week.
Mr McDonnell wrote on Twitter: "This fiasco leaves the Labour bureaucracy wide open to charges of sheer incompetence or a political stitch-up or both.
"If there was a problem with any candidate it should have been dealt with earlier. Or is the problem the socialism of a possible winner?"
Mr Byrne, who endorsed Ms Rothery, said: "All candidates deserved a fair and transparent process, not this fiasco."
Mr Carden said: "I was proud to endorse Anna Rothery. She deserves fair treatment and transparency from those in the Labour Party who barred her candidacy.
"The most senior black woman in local government in Liverpool, current Lord Mayor and an outstanding candidate".
Ms Rothery released a statement to say if the decision stands she will take legal action against Labour.
She described the handling of the process as "chaotic" and "an undemocratic failure".
Ann O'Byrne, a former deputy mayor, said it had been a "tough day" for Labour in Liverpool but added she had been "humbled" by the support shown towards her.
Wendy Simon, the city's currently acting mayor, has not yet commented.
Labour's opponents in Liverpool have also responded to the developments.
Green leader Tom Crone called for a cabinet that could lead the city out of the "chaos" caused by Labour's handling of the matter.
He said: "The city has been left leaderless and rudderless. Labour has suspended the sitting mayor, has no confidence in the acting mayor to fill the post permanently and won't back two other leading councillors to replace her."
Liberal Democrat leader Richard Kemp said: "This is the Labour Party at their worst treating the people of Liverpool with absolute contempt."
The mayoral election is due to take place on 6 May.