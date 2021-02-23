Liverpool city mayoral election: Labour scraps shortlist
By Claire Hamilton
Political reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
- Published
The Labour Party has scrapped its shortlist of candidates to stand in Liverpool's mayoral election in May.
Three women councillors had been earmarked to replace Joe Anderson, with ballot papers due to be sent to members.
Last week, the party announced it was "pausing" the selection process and delayed sending out the ballots.
No explanation has yet been given for the decision. All three candidates have been contacted for comment.
Mr Anderson, who took office in 2012 after serving as council leader, was suspended from the Labour Party following his arrest in December on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.
After he was re-bailed on New Year's Eve, Mayor Anderson said he accepted he would not be Labour's candidate for the mayoral election.
All three candidates - acting mayor Wendy Simon, former deputy mayor Ann O'Byrne and current Lord Mayor Anna Rothery - were re-interviewed by a Labour party panel on Friday.
But instead of receiving their ballot papers, Labour party members were sent an email saying the party had decided to reopen the whole application process.
A party spokesperson said: "After careful consideration, Labour is re-opening the selection for Liverpool Mayor. We are committed to ensuring members are able to choose the right candidate to stand up against the Conservatives, lead Liverpool out of the coronavirus crisis and fight for the resources that the city desperately needs."
It has now been confirmed that none of the three shortlisted candidates is being invited to apply for the reopened selection contest.
It comes at a turbulent time for the council and the ruling Labour group.
Mayor Joe Anderson was arrested in December, along with four other men following a year-long police investigation, focusing on a number of building and development contracts in the city.
Joe Anderson said he will fight to clear his name. Last week, Merseyside Police applied to a magistrate to have his bail extended until August.
A government inspector appointed to look into the city's finances in the wake of Joe Anderson's arrest is due to publish his report before the end of March.
New nominations must by in by 12:00 GMT on 25 February. The ballots will be distributed from 8 March and must be returned by noon on 29 March. That takes the party to the close of nominations for the election itself.
Local Labour party members and fellow councillors said they were shocked at the decision.
Labour councillor Patrick Hurley tweeted: "I'm beyond gutted at what's been done today to my friends and colleagues who put their names forward to be the mayor of my city. No justification whatsoever for it."
The mayoral election is due to take place on 6 May.
