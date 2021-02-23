Everton's Bramley-Moore Dock stadium approved by council
- Published
Everton FC's plans for a new 52,000-seater stadium have been unanimously approved by city councillors.
The Premier League club said the Bramley-Moore Dock site will be the "most sustainable" stadium in the UK and hopes to host games there in 2024.
The £500m scheme which the club said will create 15,000 jobs will now go to the government for the final say.
Historic England fears it could harm the city's heritage while the Green party raised environmental concerns.
✅|🏟| APPROVED - A detailed planning application for a new 52,888 capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has been approved by @lpoolcouncil. Our outline plans for Goodison Park are due to be heard next... pic.twitter.com/EY84xNDc3r— The People's Project (@PeoplesProject_) February 23, 2021
The club said it had been looking for a new home for 25 years due to limitations at its current Goodison Park home.
The development would be the "most inclusive and sustainable" stadium in the UK and would "preserve the area's heritage", Everton's chief executive officer Prof Denise Barrett-Baxendale told the planning committee.
She said it was a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to regenerate one of the city's most deprived areas, creating thousands of jobs and be a "key part in the region's post-pandemic recovery plan".
The proposals will now be referred to the Secretary for State of Housing, Communities and Local Government for consideration.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk