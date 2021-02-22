Liverpool councillor defends decision to live in Spain
A councillor has defended his decision to live abroad despite being elected to represent a ward in Liverpool.
Malcolm Kennedy said he was unable to return from Spain in March 2020 after the country was placed in lockdown and his flight was cancelled due to Covid.
The Labour councillor said he has been able to fulfil his responsibilities as all council meetings have been held online during the pandemic.
Liverpool City Council confirmed he has not broken any rules.
In a series of tweets, Mr Kennedy, who represents the Kirkdale ward, said he has previously split his time between Spain and the UK with his primary address being in Liverpool since 2001.
In March last year, he travelled to Spain to celebrate his wife's son's birthday with plans to return later in the month.
As "the Covid crisis deepened", Mr Kennedy said he chose to remain abroad to be with his wife who lives in the country.
He added "no secret has been made of the situation," and he will continue responding to mail, attending meetings and responding to phone calls.
The Labour councillor confirmed he will not seek re-election in 2022.
A spokesperson for Liverpool City Council said: "Cllr Kennedy satisfied eligibility criteria on being nominated to stand for election.
"It is down to individual elected members how they discharge their role and Cllr Kennedy has been attending virtual committee meetings and responding to queries from residents in his ward."
