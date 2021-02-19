James Taylor shooting: Two men arrested over conspiracy to murder
- Published
Two more men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was shot as he waited to pick up his daughter from a dance class.
Dad-of-six James Taylor, 34, was killed in Holy Cross Close, Liverpool, on 7 February 2019. His family said he was a "doting" father.
Police said a total of 17 people had been arrested over the shooting.
The latest arrests saw two men, aged 26 and 43, held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
Merseyside Police said two other men, aged 34 and 50 and from the Salford area, had also voluntarily attended for interview.
All four men have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Det Ch Insp Rachel Wilson, who is leading the investigation, said: "These arrests are a result of extensive inquiries that continue two years on from the brutal murder of James, a father-of-six whose death continues to cause devastation to his family and his friends."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk