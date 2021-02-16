Liverpool man guilty of cash machine explosion robberies
- Published
A man who went on the run for seven years has been convicted of robbing banks, shops and post offices by blowing up their cash machines.
Adam Murphy, 35, and a gang of men carried out 28 robberies across the Midlands and North West in 2013.
The gang fled in high performance cars at speeds of up to 191mph.
Murphy, of Liverpool, was found guilty of doing an act with the intent of causing an explosion and conspiracy to commit a burglary.
The cash stolen in the "hole in the wall" raids and damage amounted to about £1.5m.
The Crown Prosecution Service said the gang's method was to force open the front of the cash dispenser and insert a mixture of acetylene gas and oxygen through a pipe and ignite it.
Police found them at their hide-out in a detached house in Sandy Meadows in Huyton, Merseyside, just hours after a raid on 27 September 2013.
A tracking device had been placed in the cash cassette from the machine they had robbed at a Barclays Bank in Warrington.
Murphy, of Waresley Crescent, fled abroad and was eventually arrested on 5 December 2019 in Liverpool.
Senior prosecutor Maria Corr said he "was one of a gang of determined, organised criminals who would let nothing stand in their way".
Murphy will be sentenced on 22 February at Liverpool Crown Court.
