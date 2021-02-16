Wirral baby death: Body of boy on golf course 'there for weeks'
- Published
The body of a baby found in a wooded area of a golf course had been there for several weeks, police have said.
The boy was discovered by walkers at Brackenwood golf course in Bebington, Wirral, on 29 January.
Merseyside Police said forensic tests were still being carried out to establish the cause of death.
While information remains scarce, the force said it now had reason to believe the body had been on the course for "some weeks".
The force said it was still trying to trace the baby's mother and appealed for information about a toy doll and water bottle which were found nearby.
The body was found in a wooded area near a footpath close to the 16th green.
Detectives said they had made extensive inquiries into recent births in Wirral and were now extending this to other parts of Merseyside and neighbouring forces.
Det Ch Insp Judith Blease said: "We are continuing to work closely with our partners to follow potential lines of enquiry as we all know how important it is for us to find the baby's mum and ensure she is safe and well and has the help and support that she needs.
"It is vital that we are able to find the baby's mum and reunite the baby with his family so he can be put to rest."
The toy doll, which had grey tape wrapped around it, and a plastic protein shake or water bottle with a red top were discovered close to where the infant was found.
The detective continued: "It is not clear if the doll or the bottle is in any way connected with this case but we would ask anyone who thinks they saw either item or has any idea how they ended up there to contact us."
She said a large number of donations of clothing and blankets for the baby from charities and bereavement groups had been made amid a "huge outpouring of sympathy".
Police said they were grateful but asked for no more donations to be made.