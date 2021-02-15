Carlo Ancelotti burglary: Everton boss's stolen safe found
- Published
A safe stolen from the home of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti in a burglary has been recovered.
Two male offenders wearing black clothing and balaclavas made off with the safe from Mr Ancelotti's home on Hall Road East in Crosby on Friday.
The occupants of the house were unharmed, Merseyside Police said.
The force said the safe, which had been forced open, was found dumped in a car park off Runnells Lane, near Masefield Road, in Thornton, on Saturday.
Police did not disclose the contents of the safe or confirm if the Everton boss was at home at the time of the burglary.
There have been no arrests and officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact them.
Ancelotti was appointed Everton boss in December 2019, after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal that runs until the end of the 2023/24 season.
The 61-year-old Italian has won 20 trophies, including league titles in four countries and the Champions League three times, doing so twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid.