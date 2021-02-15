'Dancing on Ice practice' skaters warned not to use nature reserves
People using frozen lakes in nature reserves for "Dancing on Ice practice" are "putting their lives at risk", a charity has said.
The Lancashire Wildlife Trust said it had had several reports of "incredibly dangerous" activities at its reserves.
They included people skating in Lunt Meadows near Maghull and walking across a lake at Foxhill Bank, Oswaldtwistle.
The sites' remoteness meant there would be "few, if any, people around" to help anyone in trouble, the trust added.
Referring to the ITV ice skating show, campaigns manager Alan Wright said it was "concerning to hear that our wetland nature reserves are being used for Dancing on Ice practice, but we need to warn people that this is dangerous".
"These lakes are deep, because of the recent floods, and there will be areas where the ice is going to be thin," he said.
"Our reserves, by their nature, are remote places and if anyone gets into difficulties, there will only be a few, if any, people around to help."
Health and safety advisor Ben Turpin added that frozen lakes "pose a significant risk to life and must not be used for any recreation or entertainment".
"The trust's ability to provide immediate emergency response is limited and these incidents put extra pressures on staff and resources," he said.
"Please ensure you treat frozen lakes with the respect and care they demand."
The trust manages more than 35 nature reserves in Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside.