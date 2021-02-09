Covid: Men fined for playing golf on Huyton course
- Published
Five men have been fined for breaching coronavirus rules by playing golf on a closed course.
The five golfers, all in their 20s and 30s, were found playing on Bowring Park Golf Course in Huyton, Merseyside, on Sunday afternoon.
They were were each issued with £200 fixed penalty notices for breaching Covid regulations, police said.
Councillor Shelley Powell said she was "astounded" that "people think they can break the rules and get away with it".
Ms Powell, Knowsley Council's cabinet member for communities and neighbourhoods, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The rules can't be clearer, stay at home unless it is for essential purposes such as to attend work or school.
"Bowring Park Golf course is closed in order to adhere to the current lockdown rules, so not only have the five golfers broken lockdown rules, they are also trespassing on the course."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk