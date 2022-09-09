Queen Elizabeth II marked her Diamond Jubilee in Liverpool
Queen Elizabeth II experienced many facets of Merseyside life in her visits to the region over the years.
Liverpool's maritime heritage was a recurring theme of her trips to the port city.
As a princess she opened a new dock in 1949 and would return to the UK via the port two years later after an overseas trip.
Even her Diamond Jubilee visit to the city in 2012 - accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh - took a nautical turn.
The couple took a trip around Albert Dock on a "Yellow Duckmarine" - a bright yellow former World War Two amphibious craft more formally known as the DUKW.
Before travelling to Liverpool they opened a new conservation area at Chester Zoo, enjoying a ride on its famous but now decommissioned monorail.
At the time, Zoo spokesman Mark Pilgrim said: "To have Her Majesty The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh join us in Her Majesty's special year is fantastic."
The Queen was joined by the Duchess of Sussex on a visit to Cheshire in 2018 - they officially opened the Mersey Gateway bridge.
It was the first time the duchess had attended an event with the Queen but without her husband Prince Harry.
They travelled on to Chester where they toured the Storyhouse Theatre and attended a lunch at Chester Town Hall as guests of the city council.
