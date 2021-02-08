Toddler in hospital after Bootle park dog attack
- Published
A toddler was attacked by a dog in a park in Merseyside and airlifted to hospital.
The 17-month-old boy was bitten in Marian Gardens in Bootle on Sunday afternoon.
Merseyside Police said he was being treated for a non life-threatening leg injury.
The force said the dog had been seized and its owner will be questioned. A spokesman added inquiries were continuing.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.