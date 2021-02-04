Covid: Rescue dog's 270-mile lockdown relay to new home
A dog has been transported 270 miles to his adoptive home with a twist in the tale so the journey could comply with Covid-19 restrictions.
Eight-year-old Great Dane Pedro was taken from Merseyside to Weymouth in Dorset by a relay of five different RSPCA teams and volunteers.
They had to take it in turns because lockdown rules meant transport was limited to local areas.
Inspector Pamela Bird said the "complex plan" came together nicely.
"Lockdown rules meant our staff and volunteers were restricted to delivering pets to new homes in the local area only," she said.
"So we knew we'd have to come up with a complex plan to get Pedro to Weymouth.
"Thankfully, we managed to pull together five parties, including inspectors, another animal centre and a volunteer driver.
"We set up a relay and all had our own leg to run."
'Full of life'
The pet was taken from the RSPCA's Southport and Ormskirk branch in Merseyside to the charity's Birmingham centre, then to Bristol, and finally on to his new home in Weymouth.
Ms Bird continued: "The staff at Birmingham really loved him and gave him lots of tender loving care during his short stay."
The dog was rescued in June when his owner could no longer take care of him.
"He'd been becoming more sad and lonely as time went on and everyone was desperate to find him a forever home," Ms Bird said.
"When this couple got in touch and were the perfect match for him we knew we had to make it work."
New owner Peter Kerr said: "Pedro is getting on really well. He's full of life and after only a couple of days it seems like he's been with us forever."