Influencer Matthew York banned for Cheshire speeding and drink-driving
A social media influencer who drove up to 100mph while over the drink-drive limit has been banned from the road.
Matthew York was pursued by police after being spotted driving erratically in Chester, Cheshire, in December 2020.
He was pursued for 14 miles over 15 minutes and only stopped when he was blocked by two police patrol cars.
York, 23, from Northwich, admitted drink-driving and driving dangerously and was banned from driving for 18 months at Chester Crown Court.
He was also given a 12-month jail term suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and observe a curfew from 19:00 to 06:00 for three months.
'Popular figure'
The Crown Prosecution Service said York, who has 55,000 Instagram followers and 70,000 on TikTok, drove at speeds of up to 100mph in the early hours of 20 December.
The model, who sells clothes online, was spotted in Chester city centre and a police car began to pursue him with its blue light flashing and siren sounding.
The pursuit ended in the village of Sandiway, 14 miles away.
A breath test revealed was York, of Church Street, Davenham, had 46 mg of alcohol to 100 ml of breath -10mg over the legal limit.
Senior Crown Prosecutor Daryl Pollard said York "should be ashamed of himself".
"Matthew York is a popular figure amongst young people and could be considered to be a role model by some."