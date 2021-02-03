Wirral murder: Tributes paid to woman found dead in flat
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a woman who was found dead in a flat.
The body of mother-of-three Helen Joy, 54, was discovered at the property on Twickenham Drive in Leasowe, Wirral, on Monday morning.
Her three "heartbroken" children said her death was a "massive shock" and said they were "all devastated by what has happened".
A 45-year-old man, who was known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.
Ms Joy's two daughters and one son added: "We are happy that mum is no longer in pain and is now safe with the angels and now we just want justice for her."
Det Ch Insp Paul Nilsen previously urged anyone with any information or people who saw or heard any suspicious behaviour in the Twickenham Drive area to contact the force.
