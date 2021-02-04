Covid-19: Bloomcare takes over two Liverpool care homes
- Published
Two care homes faced with closure as a result of the pandemic have been taken over.
Millvina House in Everton and Brushwood in Speke, which house 83 residents with dementia, will be managed by provider Bloomcare from the spring.
Liverpool City Council negotiated for the facilities to stay open after they reported a low bed occupancy last year.
Bloomcare said it was "honoured" and the council added it was a "great relief" for the residents' families.
Previous operator Shaw Healthcare said coronavirus had led to a national reluctance for families to home elderly relatives.
'Reached agreement'
Liverpool acting mayor Wendy Simon said there had been a "huge amount of concern from residents and relatives".
An interim agreement was reached in September, which meant the homes could stay open until a suitable provider was found.
"We have been working hard behind the scenes over the last few months to identify a new operator committed to the long term future of both sites and we are delighted to have reached an agreement with Bloomcare," Liverpool City Council said.
Audrey Tan, operations director at Bloomcare, said: "It is our pleasure to be able to provide the continuity of care needed during these challenging times."
Residents will stay in the homes, while the 132 staff will be employed on the same conditions, Ms Simon added.