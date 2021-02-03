Liverpool: Man charged over Anfield title crowd disorder
A man has been charged with violent disorder after crowds gathered to celebrate Liverpool's first top-flight title in 30 years.
Thousands of supporters congregated at Anfield as the side were presented with the Premier League trophy inside the near-empty stadium on 22 July 2020.
The 27-year-old from Birkenhead will appear before magistrates later.
Police said three others had previously been sentenced over the gathering, which was criticised amid the pandemic.
Two 20-year-old men and a third aged 21, all from Birkenhead, had each been imprisoned for 12 months in December for violent disorder, Merseyside Police said.
The trio were also issued with football banning orders for seven years, she said.
Before the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, captain Jordan Henderson and club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish had joined police to call on fans to celebrate at home because of the risk of coronavirus.
However, hundreds gathered at the ground before the game began and the crowd swelled ahead of the presentation of the trophy.
Nine people were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including being drunk and disorderly, drink and drug driving, affray and assault.
