Covid-19 South Africa variant testing unit opens in Southport
A mobile testing unit has been set up in Southport as urgent testing for the South Africa Covid variant begins.
People in the town will join residents of other areas where the variant has been identified to take tests, regardless of symptoms.
Firefighters and council staff are also delivering 10,000 home test kits to people living in the PR9 postcode area.
Sefton Council said it was moving "swiftly" in an attempt to contain the new strain.
The mobile testing unit opened at the former Kew Park and Ride site at 08:00 GMT and people living in the Norwood area of the town are being prioritised.
Where possible the door-to-door team will wait while people test themselves, then take the swabs to a collection area.
Results showing whether people have tested positive will come through in about two days and analysis of swabs to identify the presence of the variant will take up to 10 days.
Sefton's director of public health Margaret Jones told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the specific tests could "help nip this variant in the bud".
Sefton Council's chief executive Dwayne Johnson congratulated his staff on Twitter for organising the testing in "48 hours".
He also warned people to watch out for bogus callers, saying door-to-door staff will have ID and will not ask for money.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs on Tuesday it was "critical" that people in areas singled out for enhanced testing for the variant stay at home.
Gene sequencing has so far uncovered 105 cases of the variant, which - like the variant previously discovered in Kent - is thought to be more contagious although not more deadly.
Eleven of the cases of the South African variant had no direct link to foreign travel, prompting concerns it is spreading in the community.