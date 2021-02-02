Wirral murder: Man arrested after woman found dead
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found dead at a house in Merseyside.
The body of the woman aged in her 50s was discovered at 10:40 GMT on Monday in Twickenham Drive in Leasowe, Wirral.
The woman's next of kin has been informed and a post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death, Merseyside Police said.
A 45-year-old man, who was known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.
The force has not confirmed how they knew each other.
"We are in the very early stages of an investigation however, at this time, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this tragic incident," Det Ch Insp Paul Nilsen said.
He urged anyone with any information or people who saw or heard any suspicious behaviour in the Twickenham Drive area to contact the force.