Liverpool green projects win £500k funding boost
- Published
Projects to improve the environment across Liverpool and the wider area have been awarded funding of £500,000.
The 58 successful schemes are set to contribute to the city region's target of being net carbon zero by 2040.
They include creating community gardens, wild flower meadows and reducing food waste.
Mayor Steve Rotheram said "tackling the climate crisis" had been one of his top priorities and he was "excited" to see the impact of the plans.
He added: "It's not something we can tackle alone and that's why I launched the Community Environment Fund - to empower local communities to take action to improve their local environment.
"Together, lots of small actions can help us make a big contribution to making our region cleaner, greener and more sustainable."
The projects include:
- Sefton Council's Clean Air Crew, developed by teachers to engage with children and families on air quality
- ReStore St Helens, a project upcycling furniture in a deprived area while supporting residents
- Creation of a bee garden with on-site coffee shop and a butterfly garden
- A new community fruit and vegetable garden with a healthy eating club
- Three sites for Liverpool John Moores University for students and residents to learn to grow their own vegetables, fruits and flowers
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk