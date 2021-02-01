Wirral baby death: Body of boy found by walkers on golf course
The body of a baby boy, which was found in a wooded area of a golf course, was discovered by walkers, police have said.
The infant was found at Brackenwood golf course in Bebington, Wirral, on Friday.
Merseyside Police said the boy's death was being "unexplained" and a post-mortem examination is due to take place later.
A force spokesman said officers were still trying to trace the boy's mother.
In a statement, the golf course, which is closed due to lockdown restrictions, said the discovery was "absolutely devastating and heartbreaking", adding that everyone at the club was "deeply shocked and saddened".
Det Ch Supt Turner said it was "not clear at this stage when the baby died, how long the baby's body had been there or the cause of death".
He added that "extensive enquiries" were being carried out to "trace the mother of the baby to check her welfare and offer any support".
Anyone with information about the death has been asked to contact police.