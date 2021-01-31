Covid: Police break up 200 people partying in hotel
A hotel where 200 people were found partying in breach of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions has been raided by police.
Two people were arrested and 13 fines issued after officers broke up four separate parties at the Richmond Hotel in Hatton Garden in Liverpool in the early hours.
One woman was held on two counts of assaulting a constable while a man was arrested for breaching bail conditions.
Ch Supt Matt Boyle said their behaviour was "unbelievable".
Officers also issued 11 warnings, including for drugs offences, to the party-goers.
'Unacceptable'
Meanwhile, on Saturday night, Merseyside Police said officers broke up a gathering at a gym in Aintree.
Twenty people were found inside a studio in Shred Fast Gym had travelled from Billinge, Widnes, Wirral and Southport, the force said.
A total of 19 people were issued with fines and the owner has been reported as an event organiser.
Ch Supt Matt Boyle said: "This sort of behaviour is unbelievable and unacceptable and officers should not be confronted with abuse and violence when attempting to uphold the law, which most people are rightly abiding by.
"We all need to do everything we can to protect the NHS and our frontline staff during this deadly pandemic and we will not hesitate to take action."