Wavertree murder arrest over woman's death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 20-year-old woman.
Police said the 19-year-old was held after he arrived at Merseyside Police HQ at about 02:30 GMT.
Officers then went to an address in Prince Alfred Road in Wavertree, Liverpool where they found the woman's body.
Merseyside Police said the victim's next of kin had been informed and a post-mortem would be carried out to establish her cause of death.
The man, from Wavertree, is being questioned by detectives and the force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.
Det Ch Insp Paul Speight said house-to-house inquiries were ongoing and asked for anyone with any information about the "tragic incident" to come forward.
"If you were in the area at the time, saw or heard any suspicious behaviour, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage, please come forward," he said.