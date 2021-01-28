Covid-19: Self-isolation payment rules 'need to be reviewed'
Self-isolation payment rules need to be reviewed as some people have to chose between self-isolating or putting food on their tables, a council has said.
Knowsley Council has rejected two thirds of applications for £500 as they did not meet government criteria, which includes those on low incomes.
Councillor Jayne Aston said "only a small number of people who need this help actually qualify".
The government has been approached for comment.
Ms Aston said it was "unacceptable" that some people have to choose between self-isolating or putting food on the table.
She said it was a "complete mockery" of the process as only a small number qualify due to the restrictions attached to the payments.
Knowsley currently has the highest rate of Covid-19 infections in England, according to the latest data, with 822.6 infections per 100,000 people in the week to 23 January.
"Our rates are beginning to fall, but only very slowly," Ms Aston said.
The councillor highlighted how the system requires each person claiming the self-isolation benefit to have an NHS Test and Trace reference number.
This means parents or guardians, who have to self-isolate because their child has been sent home from school due to Covid-19, will not have an NHS Test and Trace number.
The scheme "leaves us with little or no discretion," adding the system needs to be reviewed "as a matter or urgency", Ms Aston said.
"We have a high number of residents who are working in front line essential jobs, who are unable to work from home.
"Many of them use public transport to get to these jobs as we have a lower level of car ownership than in other places. We need to do better to protect and support those who should be self-isolating," she added.