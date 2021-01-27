Liverpool NHS doctor runs in Speedos after fundraising takes off
- Published
An NHS doctor has been running 5km (3.1 miles) in his trunks after promising friends he would if his fundraising took off.
Howard Stringer, 27, started running around Liverpool in a sumo suit for a mental health charity but switched to Speedos when he reached £500.
Inspired to get into his trunks after seeing "Speedo Mick", he has been running every day in January.
Dr Stringer said: "People cheer, wave, laugh and smile and take sly photos."
The trauma and orthopaedic doctor said he felt nervous the first time he ran in the red Speedos along the docks in Liverpool but everyone was "very friendly" and "the support has been amazing".
He chose red to contrast with blue ones worn by Mick Cullen, also known as Speedo Mick, who has walked the length of the UK while wearing his swimming trunks, raising more than £300,000 for disadvantaged people.
Dr Stringer, who works at Aintree Hospital, said mental health had been "massively highlighted" by the coronavirus pandemic and so he wanted to raise money for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).
He has raised more than £1,500 so far.
"People are recognising we're not as a happy as we can be at the moment so running around in a sumo suit [or Speedos] brings smile to people's faces but also raises awareness," he said.
Sometimes working 13-hour shifts and overnights, he said, it meant he had to squeeze in the runs around work.
"It's a bit of a refresher and gives me time to clear my mind as well as bring a smile to people's days," he said.
He is now running in Speedos every time another £100 is put in the pot, which he admits is rather cold outside to do at the moment..
"I thought people would think I'd gone a bit crazy but the shock factor would get people talking about it and see why I am doing it. I'm happy to do it if it gets people talking about mental health," he said.
Dr Stringer said he had seen "Speedo Mick's" charity walks and "thought it was so brave of him".
"We've had a chat on Zoom and he told me to keep going and has given me lots of support," he said.
But Liverpool's fishermen, he said, had branded him the "Mersey Sumo" for his other chosen outfit.