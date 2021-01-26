Covid: Teacher dies of virus on 25th birthday
An "incredible" recently-qualified teacher has died from coronavirus on her 25th birthday.
Claudia Marsh's death was described as "sudden and unexpected" by a charity which had helped her recover from an eating disorder several years ago.
She had gone on to volunteer for the organisation and became a "beacon of hope" for others.
Her mother Tina Marsh, from Heswall in Wirral, said she was "very proud" and "blown away" by the many tributes.
Claudia died at Liverpool's Royal University Hospital on Wednesday.
Ms Marsh said she was a "beautiful daughter and incredible sister" who was selfless in her work for Merseyside-based charities Talking Easting Disorders (TEDS) and The Whitechapel Centre.
'Heartbreaking'
She said: "She loved giving back to people less fortunate than herself."
Family friend Leigh Best, who founded TEDS, described the death as "heartbreaking".
She added: "Claudia was very special, kind, caring and a dedicated teacher."
"She supported countless families across the UK. Claudia made her own little packs to give out to others with eating disorders with positive affirmations.
"She was full of positivity, kindness and hope, and had a smile that would brighten up the whole room."
A spokesman for the Whitechapel Centre, where Claudia also volunteered, said staff were "devastated", adding she would leave behind a "legacy of care, dedication and enthusiasm".
The charity said she put all of her time and energy into providing food and clothing to those who needed it during the pandemic.
"Claudia always put others before herself and her memory will live on through the impact and contribution she made to our organisation," the centre said.
"She was instrumental in bringing together our volunteer community."
Ms Marsh has set up an online fundraising page for the two charities, which has already garnered more than £10,000.