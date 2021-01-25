Arrest after van crashes off Chester's A55 bypass into bush
A drink-driver crashed his van into a bush after going the wrong way on a dual carriageway, police said.
The man was arrested after crashing off the A55 bypass in Chester and being found to be nearly three times over the legal drink-drive limit.
North West Motorway Police said he had "driven the wrong way down the road and crashed into a bush".
The crash happened in the early hours of 25 January on the southerly A55. The driver was not injured.
