BBC News

Storm Christoph: Flooded Northwich retirement village residents stranded

Published
image copyrightSam Naylor
image captionA total of 49 residents and staff are marooned inside Weaver Court

Dozens of pensioners at a retirement village have been stranded by flooding caused by Storm Christoph.

Weaver Court in Northwich, Cheshire, has been surrounded by water and is currently without power and water.

Northwich councillor Sam Naylor said 49 stranded residents and staff at the village were "safe and in good spirits".

Homes near Lymm were also among those flooded by the River Mersey with "no way of stopping the water".

Labour MP for Weaver Vale Mike Amesbury said it was a "drastic situation" with residents who are "anxious, elderly and frail and feel somewhat stranded".

Mr Naylor said power had been off at Weaver Court since "teatime" on Wednesday and there was some concern about elderly residents and those with dementia.

He said firefighters were working out an evacuation plan.

image captionLabour MP Mike Amesbury said residents were "anxious, elderly and frail and feel somewhat stranded"

The same area was flooded after heavy rainfall in November 2019 but the retirement village was evacuated before the flooding.

Northwich Fireplace Centre said it had been a "terrible morning for our business again" after flooding in the town centre.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Gabrielle Burns-Smith's home on the outskirts of Lymm has been flooded.

"It's awful and it happened so quick that there was just no way of stopping it," she said.

"We just did our best. Everybody helped, all the businesses nearby. So much water has come down and it's tough."

image copyrightJoe Giddens/PA Wire
image captionGabrielle Burns-Smith said the flooding "happened so quick"
image copyrightCheshire Fire
image captionFirefighters have helped rescue people from their flooded homes across Cheshire

Cheshire Fire said it had attended 134 incidents between 07:00 GMT on Wednesday and 07:00 on Thursday and were continuing to be called out.

Northwich Police said Town Bridge was closed due to rising waters and asked people to avoid the town centre if possible.

Warrington Borough Council said the flooding in some areas last night was "beyond any levels previously recorded".

In some of those places it was 450mm higher than previous records.

image captionThere was also flooding in Warrington

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Northwich
  • Lymm
  • Floods
  • Severe weather
  • Cheshire
  • Warrington

More on this story

  • Storm Christoph: River Mersey 'centimetres' from breaching flood defences

    Published
    23 minutes ago

  • Didsbury flood alert: From lockdown river haven to major evacuations

    Published
    1 hour ago

  • Storm Christoph: Evacuations amid floods and snow

    Published
    7 minutes ago

  • Storm Christoph: Flood-hit homes in Manchester evacuated

    Published
    14 hours ago

  • Storm Christoph: Evacuations and flood warnings in England

    Published
    19 hours ago

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.