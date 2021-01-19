Runcorn cocaine and vodka binge driver killed pedestrian
A driver who killed a pedestrian while high on cocaine and more than twice the legal alcohol limit has been jailed.
Gemma Clout, 32, struck father-of-five Patrick Moore after pressing the accelerator instead of the brake and mounting the kerb on a trip to buy cigarettes in Runcorn, Cheshire.
Clout later admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Chester Crown Court.
She was jailed for six years and banned from driving for four years on release.
Mr Moore, 62, died of his injuries on 11 March last year, more than five months after he was hit on 5 October 2019, police said.
Clout, of Follyfarm Close in Warrington, also admitted driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
The court heard she had drunk vodka mixed with peach schnapps and snorted cocaine before driving to the shops at abut 23:30 GMT.
Police said she attempted to make a right turn as she drove along Halton Brook Avenue onto a service road leading to Boston Avenue, which is where she mounted the kerb and hit Mr Moore..
Det Con Lisa Evans-Hill, of Cheshire Police, described the death as "entirely preventable".
"She took the decision to drive to the shops to buy cigarettes after drinking all night and snorting cocaine. That decision ended up costing a much loved dad-of-five his life."
The victim's family said in a statement after the sentencing: "Dad wasn't just a victim, he was a grandfather, a brother and the dad to the local community.
"He provided Christmas to members of the community who didn't have it. Dad was eager to help those in need."
