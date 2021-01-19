Covid: Men fined for gathering in fishing tent in St Helens
Three men have been fined after they were found gathering inside a small fishing tent on the weekend.
The 22-year-old and two 23-year-olds were discovered by police at Sutton Mill Dam in St Helens on Saturday.
Merseyside Police said officers issued 193 fines to people flouting Covid-19 regulations over the weekend.
A 38-year-old man was fined on Friday night when officers were called to reports of a house party in Mossley Hill and found 15-20 people present.
On Friday afternoon, police were also called after reports a security guard at the Aldi store on Leathers Lane in Halewood had been abused after asking a shopper why he was not wearing a mask.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence, criminal damage and common assault.
He has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Insp Chris Barnes said: "Our work to educate people about the current coronavirus regulations continues on a daily basis but where people choose to blatantly ignore the rules and choose to mix with other households or leave home for a non-essential reason then we will take action.
"It's important that everyone does their bit to stop the spread of coronavirus and protect our loved ones and the NHS.
"While most people are abiding by the rules we know that some people think the rules do not apply to them and they can ignore them. Our continued enforcement shows that is not the case."