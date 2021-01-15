Covid-19: John Bishop donates laptops to help Runcorn pupils
- Published
Comedian John Bishop has donated 100 laptops to his former high school so disadvantaged children can study at home during coronavirus restrictions.
Bishop, 54, donated them to Ormiston Bolingbroke Academy in Runcorn, Cheshire, as it was "unacceptable" some children did not have the right tools.
Students in schools and colleges in England must learn at home until mid-February due to tighter restrictions.
Principal Kathryn Evans said the "gift to our pupils is wonderful".
More than 1.3 million laptops and tablets have been made available to pupils but concerns remain that many still lack a suitable device in order to study remotely.
All students except children of key workers and vulnerable pupils must be home schooled until the government eases the rules.
Bishop, who attended the school from 1978 to 1983 when it was Brookvale High, said: "As a child I qualified for free school meals, so I know I would have been in one of the families that needed help to gain access to a laptop."
He said it would be "shameful" if a generation of children was "left behind" when the pandemic is over.
Ms Evans said Bishop, who is the newest cast member of Doctor Who, had been a good friend to the school paying for music equipment for a new recording studio.
"This gift to our pupils is wonderful and that it's from a former pupil, makes it all the more special," she said.
"He got in touch quite out of the blue, knowing that we might well have pupils who don't have spare laptops for remote learning laying around at home."
