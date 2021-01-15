Covid-19: Men fined for not wearing face masks in Aldi
Two men have been fined after they were seen not wearing face masks or social distancing in a supermarket.
They were spotted by police walking into an Aldi store in Huyton, Merseyside, at 18:30 GMT on Thursday.
The wider Knowsley area has recently seen some of the sharpest rises in coronavirus cases in England.
The men, aged 18 and 21, were each issued with a £200 fine as they left the Cronton Road supermarket, which has made mask-wearing mandatory.
Merseyside Police has also dealt with other breaches including an illegal party in Hollies Road, Halewood, following reports of a "disturbance" at 02:02 GMT.
A 19-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a police officer and possessing a Class A drug.
Five people at the property were also issued with fines for breaching Covid-19 lockdown legislation.