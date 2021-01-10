Woman dies in Litherland flat fire caused by 'smoker's materials'
- Published
A 37-year-old woman has died in a flat fire in Merseyside "caused by discarded smoker's materials", the fire brigade has said.
Firefighters pulled the woman from her burning bedroom in Bowland Drive, Litherland at 04.40 GMT on Saturday.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said its crews then performed CPR on her outside but she was pronounced dead by paramedics.
MFRS said an investigation found the blaze was accidental.
Fire engines arrived at the flat just six minutes after a 999 call, MFRS area manager Gary Oakford said.
"This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time," he said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk