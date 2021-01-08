Merseyrail: 'Adverse weather' halts region's rail services
The entire Merseyrail network has been halted due to "adverse weather conditions" being forecast for the region, its managing director has said.
The Met Office has warned icy stretches are likely to form with snow expected in some areas throughout the day.
Andy Heath said it was highly unlikely trains will operate on Friday as the predicted weather can result in a layer of ice blocking power to the engines.
He added that attempts would be made to run services if conditions improve.
"Through previous experiences when... we incur a combination of snow, sleet or rainfall on our electrified third rail... this can result in a new layer of ice which electricity cannot pass through and trains are unable to operate," he said.
A spokesman for the rail operator said replacement buses would not be in operation, though rail season tickets will be accepted by Arriva, Stagecoach and Mersey Ferries services.
