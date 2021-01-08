BBC News

Merseyrail: Liverpool City Region mayor calls for inquiry

Published
image copyrightGeograph/Chris Morgan
image captionMerseyrail apologised for the cancellations

The mayor of Liverpool City Region has called for an inquiry after Merseyrail services were halted when "adverse weather conditions" were forecast.

Merseyrail stopped services on Friday morning as predicted icy weather could lead to power blockages to engines.

Mayor Steve Rotheram said it was "unacceptable" and asked for an inquiry to "learn lessons" after a meeting with the operator and Network Rail.

Merseyrail and Network Rail have been contacted for comment.

Earlier they apologised for the "tough decisions" that were taken to suspend all services after test trains lost power on icy rails.

The tracks were de-iced and services were resumed.

  • Icy weather forecast halts entire rail network

Mr Rotheram tweeted: "This afternoon I have met with Network Rail and Merseyrail to convey that I believe the situation this morning was unacceptable for our City Region.

"I have also written to Network Rail asking for a formal inquiry to learn lessons and to try and prevent this from happening again."

The network-wide cancellations had prompted some anger and confusion, with many rail users saying there had been little or no snow.

One said: "What do they do in Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Russia when the snow comes? In my experience they just keep running. The snow isn't even heavy and they want to close down the network."

Merseyrail apologised and said: "We had hoped that this advance notice would give passengers enough time to make alternative travel arrangements."

The rail operator did not put replacement buses in operation, though rail season tickets were accepted by Arriva, Stagecoach and Mersey Ferries services.

