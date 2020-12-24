Coronavirus: Queues close early at Merseyside testing sites
- Published
Testing sites for people without any Covid symptoms in parts of Merseyside had to close early due to high demand.
Long queues were reported across the region as many people sought a last-minute Covid-19 test before Christmas.
Merseyside is currently in tier two of England's classification system, which means up to three households can meet on 25 December.
Some centres in Liverpool, Wirral and St Helens were so busy that councils decided to close queues early.
Symptom-free testing was launched earlier this month to identify people who might unknowingly spread coronavirus.
Liverpool Tennis Centre in Wavertree and Austin Rawlinson Lifestyles in Speke have closed their queues while St Helens Council asked residents not to attend the Chester Lane testing centre after 14:30 GMT.
In Wirral, the queues at the symptom-free testing sites at Greasby and Eastham Libraries were closed from 14:00 due to "extremely long wait times".
A Wirral Council spokesman said staff were "doing their best to accommodate those who are waiting so please, be patient, be kind and look after one another".
At the Southport site, more than 200 tests were performed in its first hour of operation, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The testing centre was due to open at 09:00, but due to the crowds outside, staff opened the doors at 08:20.
"We had to turn people away yesterday," one member of staff said. "Some had been waiting hours, so I get why you'd not be pleased."