Coronavirus: Mass testing halted in Wirral due to 'incredible demand'
- Published
Mass testing has been halted at sites in part of Merseyside amid "incredible demand" for symptom-free Covid-19 tests before Christmas.
Wirral Council said it had "taken the difficult decision" to temporarily close its symptom-free testing sites.
People travelling into Wirral from outside the area had overwhelmed testing capacity, said a spokesman.
Symptom-free testing was launched earlier this month to identify people who might unknowingly spread the virus.
The council took action after long queues formed earlier outside four sites in the borough - Greasby and Eastham libraries, Floral Pavilion, and Birkenhead market.
A statement on the council website said: "Our sites have experienced incredible demand for symptom-free testing this week and we are now at a point where we are seeing many people from outside of the area coming to Wirral to access the testing centres."
It continued: "This is adding to what was already high demand and has resulted in us taking the difficult decision to close early today to ensure we can process the tests from people who have already been queuing for some time."
'Festive testing'
The council also said it was closing its Birkenhead Market test centre until the New Year with staff being re-distributed to the Floral Pavilion site.
Testing sites at Birkenhead, Bebington, Liscard and Heswall for people showing symptoms will continue to operate at reduced hours every day over Christmas.