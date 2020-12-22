Widnes woman Toni Standen jailed for fake cancer scam
- Published
A woman who claimed she was dying from cancer and let her friends raise £8,500 for a dream wedding has been jailed for five months.
Toni Standen, 29, of Lockett Road, Widnes, shaved her head and was interviewed by newspaper's about her 'illness'.
She admitted fraud at Chester Magistrates Court last month.
Neil Colville of, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Standen "abused the trust" of her friends.
The CPS said that in June 2015 Standen told two of her friends, Ashlea Rowson and Jennifer Douglas, that she had been diagnosed with terminal vaginal cancer.
She provided regular updates on her treatment to her friends with such "clarity and detail" that the condition was never questioned.
During this time, Ms Standen's father was diagnosed with terminal cancer. and she told her friends that it was her father's wish to see her married before he died.
The friends had set up a GoFundMe account to raise cash for her wedding, and her story gained more attention after Standen was interviewed by local and national media.
Her friends grew suspicious after the wedding and eventually she admitted her deception in a three-way phone call, which they recorded.
Mr Colville said: "We don't know why she lied - obviously it snowballed.
"Her friends rallied round her which was such a nice thing but it was an abuse of trust."
'Appalled'
District Judge Nicholas Sanders, sentencing, said: "You continued to embellish that tissue of lies, saying you had weeks to live. I don't accept you couldn't stop.
"Not only did you not stop, you made it worse by giving newspaper interviews to engender public sympathy."
He said that the money raised "through the generosity of strangers" was used to to fund the wedding and a holiday.
The district judge also ordered her to pay back a £2,000 donation to one donor.
"Every right thinking member of society would be appalled by your behaviour," he added.