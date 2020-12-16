Man arrested in Amsterdam over Cheshire shooting
- Published
A man has been arrested in Amsterdam over a shooting in Cheshire which left a man seriously injured.
A 55-year old man was left with life-changing injuries after being shot in the leg in Orford in April.
Jamie Rothwell, 34, from Salford, was arrested on Monday after Cheshire Police obtained a European Arrest Warrant last week.
He also faces drugs charges and remains in Dutch Police custody awaiting extradition proceedings.
Mr Rothwell is wanted by Cheshire Police for nine alleged offences including two counts of conspiring to possess firearms with intent to endanger life, two counts of conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm with intent and other drugs charges including conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin.
He was arrested while travelling in a taxi in Amsterdam following a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation involving the Dutch National Police.
Cheshire Police Det Ch Insp Mike Evans said: "Following an international search, he [Mr Rothwell] was located and detained within days of us securing the European Arrest Warrant.
"This sends a clear message that we will relentlessly pursue those suspected of being involved in organised crime who travel abroad in the hope that it puts them out of the reach of UK law enforcement."
Rob Hickinbottom, head of the NCA National Firearms Targeting Centre, said: "Any arrest of a fugitive over extremely serious allegations is a great result."
