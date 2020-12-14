New Brighton man detained for killing neighbour in row
A man who stabbed his neighbour in a row and then left him to die has been detained at a secure mental health unit
Ian Holden, 39, attacked Mark Roberts after the 52-year-old stomped on his computer in Rakersfield Road, New Brighton on 1 January.
Holden admitted manslaughter at Liverpool Crown Court.
Judge Neil Flewitt ordered him to be detained for as long as necessary and transferred to prison to serve a minimum of nine years if appropriate.
The court heard Holden had the subject of a community order at the time of the killing after he threatened to cut off the heads of BT staff and stab people in the face.
'Entirely your responsibility'
The hearing was told both Holden and Mr Roberts had reported each other to police in a long-running feud and Mr Roberts had told a neighbour that Holden had threatened to "stab him and take a hammer to his head".
The fatal confrontation, which happened after Holden had tried to film Mr Roberts on his laptop, "concluded months of animosity and dispute between the two men", the court heard.
The hearing was told the 52-year-old had grabbed the computer and stomped on it and Holden had retaliated by stabbing him once in the belly.
Judge Flewitt said the grief of Mr Roberts's family was "unimaginable and may never subside".
Sentencing Holden to secure detention, he told the 39-year-old that their "anguish, now and in the future, is entirely your responsibility".
