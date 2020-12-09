Liverpool teen murdered man in row at baby boy's memorial party
An 18-year-old has been found guilty of murdering his friend at a party held to mark the anniversary of the victim's two-year-old brother's death.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Trene Colecozy-Rogers stabbed Dre Estridge, 26, in his home in Oakham Street in Toxteth, Liverpool in June.
Mr Estridge's mother was holding an annual memorial in honour of her son O'Shea, who died in 1997.
Colecozy-Rogers denied murder but was convicted at Liverpool Crown Court.
The CPS said a row broke out at the memorial after Colecozy-Rogers' mother attacked a man who refused to dance with her and then fell to the floor, injuring herself.
Her son was called to come and take her home but on arrival, the then-17-year-old, of Stevenson Street in Liverpool, began arguing with Mr Estridge in a bedroom.
'Dreadful waste'
Prosecutors said a few minutes later, a witness saw Colecozy-Rogers run down the stairs and leave through the front door.
Mr Estridge was then found lying on the bedroom floor with a gaping stab wound.
The CPS said a knife left in the bedroom by Mr Estridge's mother, who had been using it to prepare for the party, had been used to stab him in the heart.
The service said Colecozy-Rogers later disposed of his clothes, cleaned and dumped the knife and did not hand himself into police until three days later.
Speaking after the hearing, the CPS's Adrian Evans it was "a dreadful waste of two young lives".
"Dre Estridge is dead and Trene is facing a long jail term," he said.
"The fact this all happened at an event to mark the death of a very young child makes the whole incident even more tragic and distressing for the victim's family."
Colecozy-Rogers is due to be sentenced on Friday.
